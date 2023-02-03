Neff details next football facility projects

Clemson just completed a series of facelifts to some of its football facilities, but more are coming.

The second phase of renovations to Memorial Stadium, which includes upgrades to the Tiger Walk experience in the Rogers Family Lot and the ground floor of the West end zone, are ongoing. But athletic director Graham Neff said the department is beginning to look into some renovations at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, which opened in 2012.

“Maybe change the turf. Video boards. Things like that,” Neff said. “We haven’t touched a lot of the indoor facility in 10 years.”

As part of the ongoing renovations at Memorial Stadium, Neff said there will also be a new tunnel leading Clemson’s coaches and players to and from the field located directly behind the goal post in the West end zone. A new home locker room is included in the renovations.

“The team is still going to ride the buses and go down the hill (in the East end zone), but from going in and out at halftime and the end of the game, there will be a new tunnel there because that’s coming into a new locker room in the bottom level of the West end zone,” Neff said. “Some updates for recruiting and a sports medicine area on game days are part of it, too. Those are under construction.”

Neff didn’t offer any sort of timeline on the alterations to the indoor practice facility, but Phase II of the stadium renovations is expected to be completed at some point this summer. Clemson finished the first phase before last season. Among them were the construction of the Masters Club in the West end zone, new facade signage and a bigger video board in the East end zone, which is now the eighth-largest in the country.

Late last year, Clemson opened a new 100-yard wellness center as well as the Clemson Athletic Branding Institute, a 12,000 square-foot facility built adjacent to the indoor practice facility to help athletes with content creation in the name, image and likeness era.