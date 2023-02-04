Clemson players up their draft stock during East-West Shrine game

Clemson players up their draft stock during East-West Shrine game

Football

Clemson players up their draft stock during East-West Shrine game

By February 4, 2023 6:47 pm

By |

Former Tigers Joseph Ngata and Jordan Mcfadden participated in the East West Shrine Bowl Thursday night. With the game and it’s week of practice now in the books, word on the street is both Tiger’s came away looking great.

For Ngata, he was one of the most talked about players all week drawing a lot of attention from scouts and media. He had 1 catch during the game, a impressive 27 yard reception down the sideline. Surprisingly, he also lined up to return a few kicks. Something he didn’t do much of recently at Clemson. In 2019 Ngata handle kick return duty often but since then he has not been getting the reps.

Mcfadden similarly had a stand out week. Drawing a lot of interest from scouts around the game.

The game itself was ultimately a sloppy affair as neither offense reached the endzone. The game finished West winning 12-3 with all of the points coming from field goals.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1d

Clemson’s early enrollees on the defensive side of the ball include Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes, Jamal Anderson, TJ Parker, Shelton Lewis, Dee Crayton, Stephiylan Green, Kylen Webb and Vic Burley. On the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home