Clemson players up their draft stock during East-West Shrine game

Former Tigers Joseph Ngata and Jordan Mcfadden participated in the East West Shrine Bowl Thursday night. With the game and it’s week of practice now in the books, word on the street is both Tiger’s came away looking great.

For Ngata, he was one of the most talked about players all week drawing a lot of attention from scouts and media. He had 1 catch during the game, a impressive 27 yard reception down the sideline. Surprisingly, he also lined up to return a few kicks. Something he didn’t do much of recently at Clemson. In 2019 Ngata handle kick return duty often but since then he has not been getting the reps.

Mcfadden similarly had a stand out week. Drawing a lot of interest from scouts around the game.

The game itself was ultimately a sloppy affair as neither offense reached the endzone. The game finished West winning 12-3 with all of the points coming from field goals.

Ready to cheer on our guys @Jmac_2332 and @josephngata tonight in the @ShrineBowl! Good luck fellas 🐅 pic.twitter.com/nLoBezpVOS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 2, 2023

Joseph Ngata, WR out of @ClemsonFB keeps catching my eye here. Well-built receiver with great speed. Former 4-star recruit. Played special teams early on at Clemson. Really explosive guy in individual drills. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 31, 2023