Watch Lawrence show off his skills at the Pro Bowl Games

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence participated in the “Precision Passing” competition in the 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Thursday at the Las Vegas Raiders’ headquarters and practice facility (Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center).

Three quarterbacks from each conference (AFC and NFC) competed in a one-minute accuracy competition, with the goal being to accumulate points by hitting as many targets as possible.

Lawrence was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. In his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick ranked among the top 10 in the league in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (95.2).

You can watch Lawrence show off his skills in the Precision Passing competition at the Pro Bowl Games below:

“@Trevorlawrencee is a big human.” Astute analysis out here at the #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4ZuDFmyhnz — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 3, 2023

“Trevor Lawrence on fire right now.” Yep. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LYLx8LpTIl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 3, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

