Additions coming to Clemson's basketball facilities

Clemson athletics is soon expecting to get the green light on a facilities project that would grow Littlejohn Coliseum and Swann Pavilion.

Athletic director Graham Neff said the department is in the “design process” of expanding the men’s and women’s basketball facilities. The project is expected to get the first phase of approval in the spring, Neff said.

“Continued investment there,” Neff said. “And I know we talk about what does investment mean? That’s means staff and support staff. We’ll continue to see that in the years ahead. And that means facilities, too, so we have a big project at hand.”

Neff said the project’s primary purpose is to add an additional practice court that will essentially give the men’s and women’s teams their own courts. Swann Pavilion, a practice facility built as an add-on to Littlejohn Coliseum in 2016, has smaller side courts but just one full-sized practice court.

With the school’s recent addition of a gymnastics program, Neff said an additional court was needed. Both basketball teams also practice inside Littlejohn Coliseum, which is where home gymnastics meets will be held once the program begins competition during the 2023-24 academic year.

“There will be more impact on the main floor, which right now is a main practice court for basketball,” Neff said. “Adding gymnastics will affect basketball, and so this is part of that in addition to what’s the next needed facility for men’s and women’s basketball?”

The project will also add a nutrition area and expand recruiting areas and coaches’ offices, which are housed inside Swann Pavilion. Neff said the renovations will be limited to team-specific needs and won’t add seating to Littlejohn Coliseum, which has a seating capacity of nearly 9,000.

Neff said the cost of the project has been covered through fundraising.

