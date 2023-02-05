Clemson Softball 'hungry to go further'

McWhorter Stadium was packed Saturday for the Tigers’ softball team’s annual Orange and Purple scrimmage ahead of the 2023 season. Following a heartbreaking loss against Oklahoma State to end the 2022 season, the Tigers have high expectations to once again make it back to a Super-Regional Tournament.

“I think we have a group that is hungry to go farther than we did last year” said head coach John Rittman following Saturday’s scrimmage “We’re working well together as a team, obviously we have a lot of experience, and leaders in our program that have been through Regional and Super-Regional and know what to expect.”

A key leader for the Tigers is right-handed pitcher, Valerie Cagle. Cagle and her teammates have their eyes set on reaching the outcome they want for this season, but not looking too far in to the future.

“I think a big thing for us to to focus on the process of getting there” said Cagle “Just being able to manage those highs and lows, and focusing on the process and not looking at the end goal in February.”

Heading into this season the team has done a good job at tuning out all the noise that surrounding them in preseason. They do not pay attention to any preseason rankings and expectations brought about by the media or fans.

“I think the best way to deal with expectations is to work hard and be prepared…the biggest thing we can do is focus on our day to day routine and get better.” Coach Rittman said Saturday.

Despite the loss of 6 players last season, the Tigers welcomed many new players to their roster. Including one new freshman, three new graduates, one new transfer (walk-on).

“They defiantly fill some holes, and are three very dynamic players, experienced leadership… so looking forward to big things from those graduate transfers.” said Rittman “We have a freshman, Marena Knowles. who’s still figuring it our but it seems like every time we put her in she’s getting a hit, and she has made a nice transition to D-1 softball.”

The Tiger’s softball team program has grown tremendously since its start in 2020. The players were thrilled to see such a large turnout from the fans for a pre-season scrimmage.

“It was super awesome to see how much this program has grown in the past couple of years, it is really cool to see all the support we have from the crowd” said Arielle Oda.

The Tigers first home game of the season is Friday, February 17th against Northwestern at 3 p.m.

