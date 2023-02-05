Higgins responds to trade rumors, Etienne recruiting him

A recent report suggested that a former Clemson star wide receiver could be dealt to another NFL team this offseason.

The Athletic reported that Tee Higgins could be traded from the Cincinnati Bengals for a top draft pick if the contract extension numbers are “outrageous” and the two sides don’t see eye to eye.

Report: Bengals WR Tee Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick if the team can't reach an extension with him and the money he's asking for is "outrageous", per @TheAtlantic Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and went over 1,000 back to back seasons pic.twitter.com/cW0bKNxKqO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2023

While two massive paydays are coming in the future for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Bears Insider Josh Schrock is among those who don’t envision the Bengals dealing Higgins, even though Bears fans have gotten ideas by connecting the Higgins rumors with the Bears owning the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

“People are pre-assuming the Bengals are going to be cheap because, the Bengals, over the course of history, have been cheap,” Schrock said on Football Night in Chicago, via NBC Sports Chicago. “But, the way the cap structure plays out with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they can space it. The numbers can work out.”

Higgins, who enters the final year of his deal in 2023, had a short but funny response to the trade rumors and speculation surrounding him.

Here y’all go😂 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) February 3, 2023

Higgins’ former Clemson teammate, current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, has already started recruiting Higgins amid the trade rumors, per John Shipley of Jaguar Report:

Lol Travis Etienne gets in on the Tee Higgins recruitment for the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/OSDjWgKbla — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) February 4, 2023

Here’s a look at some other speculation and reactions on Twitter regarding the Higgins rumors:

I don’t know who started this, but there’s no way in hell I’d trade Tee Higgins if I’m Cincinnati. There are other ways to save cap space. He’s a blue chipper. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 3, 2023

Hey @ChicagoBears Trade for Tee Higgins 🤝 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 3, 2023

I'll eat this tweet if the Bengals trade Tee Higgins this offseason — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 3, 2023

IF … (and I don’t think it happens this off-season) … Tee Higgins is traded … My dream: JAX trades their 1+3 for The Clemson Reunion Tour: TLAW

+

ETN

+

TEE! (X) + Ridley (Z) + Kirk (Y) Immediately the best 11P offense in the NFL — Jakob Sanderson (@JakobSanderson) February 3, 2023

Tee Higgins would be the best WR prospect in this class by a good bit. Your fav team would be dumb not to send a 1st outside the top-10 for him — Kev Mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) February 3, 2023

Mac going to the airport to pick up Higgins after a trade to the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/dzAbGKf9bQ — Nathaniel (@ndonovan99) February 3, 2023

The Vikings extended Diggs before he asked for a trade. They got lucky with Jefferson. The Titans traded A.J. Brown and promptly missed the playoffs while his new team is going to the Super Bowl. Neither of these are justifications for trading Tee Higgins before 2023. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) February 3, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

