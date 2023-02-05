Opposing coach on Tyson: ‘He’s a pro’

Hunter Tyson is vying for ACC Player of the Year honors, and an opposing coach in the conference believes the skills of Clemson’s fifth-year forward will take Tyson’s game beyond college.

“He’s a pro,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “He’s a great player.”

Larranaga got his latest up-close look at Tyson and the rest of the Tigers on Saturday in a matchup of NCAA Tournament hopefuls. Miami got double figures from all five of its starters, which helped the Hurricanes hand Clemson just its third ACC loss of the season, but the Tigers actually shot the ball better.

Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) finished at a nearly 48% clip from the field and knocked down 10 3-pointers in the four-point loss. Tyson helped that cause with his 12th double-double of the season.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder started hot, knocking down his first four shots. Three of those were from beyond the 3-point arc, including some of the catch-and-shoot variety.

“Making some of those 3s, for someone who’s played the game, it’s hard to catch the ball, not move your feet, not do anything and just make the shot from as far out as he did,” Larranaga said. “He’s a great player.”

But Tyson scored just two points after halftime on three shot attempts. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds despite getting just seven shots for the game. Larranaga credited some of his bigger guards, Wooga Poplar and Harlond Beverly, for the work they did in drawing the defensive assignment on Tyson for much of the game even when Tyson was making difficult shots.

“Even if he scored those (points), the defense on him was outstanding,” Larranaga said.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said his team has to look into ways to get its leading scorer the ball more.

“I thought Miami did a nice job in the second half,” Brownell said. “I’ll have to look back to see if there were times we missed him. There might be. But he made those shots in the first half, which was really good. Certainly we’d love to get him a few more. He just couldn’t quite get them.”

