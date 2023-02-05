Peyton Manning on Lawrence: 'The sky’s the limit for this guy'

Peyton Manning had plenty of praise for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Manning coached the AFC team that Lawrence was on, and the two have a relationship dating back to Lawrence’s days at the Manning football camp.

The Hall of Fame quarterback spoke highly of Lawrence and sees big things ahead for the organization that took the former Clemson quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Manning says Lawrence, head coach Doug Pederson and the Jags sent a message this season that they have arrived – and Manning believes they are here to stay.

“The sky’s the limit for this guy,” Manning said of Lawrence. “I’ve known him since he came to our football camp years ago and have stayed in touch with him. Trevor wore No. 16 because he was a Tennessee fan growing up, and I wish he would’ve gone to Tennessee, but we’ve gotten past that. I like the way he carries himself. He’s got a great knowledge of the system. I think Doug Pederson and he could be a tough combination for a long time for years to come. Really happy for him.”

Manning pointed to continuity as a reason why Lawrence was able to shine in his first season playing for Pederson and in his offense.

“I like when a head coach is calling the plays often because that means there’s continuity in the offense, and even if Doug’s not calling them, it’s going to be the same system and that’s good for a quarterback,” the former Colts and Broncos great said. “If a quarterback’s having to learn a new system every single year, that’s difficult.

“So, I like the situation that Trevor’s in. They had great success this year and kind of sent a message to the rest of the AFC that Jacksonville is here, and I expect great things out of him in the next years.”

After finishing with the NFL’s worst record in back-to-back seasons, the Jaguars won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 with a 9-8 record and reached the postseason, where they advanced as far as the divisional round of the playoffs after completing a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round.

In his second NFL campaign, Lawrence ranked among the top 10 in the league in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (95.2).

“They sent a message to the rest of the AFC that Jacksonville is here.” The Sheriff on @Trevorlawrencee, Coach Pederson, and more 👇#ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/NaASGbozUA — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 4, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

