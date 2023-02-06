ESPN names top newcomer for 2023 Clemson football team

ESPN published an article this week naming the top newcomer for each team in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early top 25 for the 2023 season.

For Clemson (No. 15 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early top 25), ESPN’s Andrea Adelson pegged Peter Woods as the top newcomer.

Here’s what Adelson wrote about Woods, the five-star defensive lineman from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) who is the top-ranked defender and No. 4 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class according to ESPN:

“The Tigers have been one of the best programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting and developing top tier talent on the defensive line. So that is why defensive lineman Peter Woods, the No. 4-ranked player in the ESPN 300 and the top-rated defensive player, will be one top newcomer to watch in 2023. With Bryan Bresee off to the NFL draft, there is an obvious need at defensive tackle. Clemson also loses ends K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy so there are plenty of open spots along the defensive front. Woods enrolled in January and should be competing for a starting spot when spring practice begins.”

A 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and the Alabama Player of the Year, as well as the 2022 Alabama Class 7A Lineman of the Year and a Super All-State honoree, Woods finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

