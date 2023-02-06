Neff discusses his 'balance' of expectations for Clemson football

Even Graham Neff has to pause at times to remind himself just how far Clemson’s football program has come.

“You do have to take a step and a half back sometimes, and quite honestly we just had some candid conversations with our trustees about just the recognition and appreciation of where our football program is at today, let alone how that’s been built over the past 12 years under coach (Dabo) Swinney and the 110 years before that of Clemson football,” Clemson’s athletic director said. “So the recognition and appreciation of what’s been built is significant.”

The accomplishments of the program since Swinney took it over on a full-time basis in 2009 have been well-documented: 12 straight seasons with at least 10 wins, eight ACC championships, nine New Year’s Six bowl berths, six College Football Playoff appearances, four CFP title game berths and the second and third national championships in school history.

It has seemingly raised the expectations to a level where the Tigers missing out on the last two playoffs is viewed as a step back, and it’s got some wondering whether or not Clemson’s days as one of the sport’s elite are behind it. Swinney recently took the chance to publicly remind his fan base of what Clemson has accomplished during his tenure, though the move to fire longtime assistant Brandon Streeter after just one season as offensive coordinator and replace him with Garrett Riley all in one swift action showed Swinney isn’t naive to the fact that things in his program aren’t perfect.

Asked what his expectations are for the football program at this point given the consistent success the Tigers have achieved under Swinney, Neff’s answer centered on balance.

“I think that’s important, for all of us to continue to have that in perspective,” Neff said. “But the windshield mentality. Gosh, he starts every team meeting – I can see the slide with the picture of the windshield and the rearview mirror – so to square it and to maybe answer your question of where I’m at, there is that balance or the excitement I guess that comes from the appreciation and recognition of, hey, we have to know where we’ve come and what coach has built and always have perspective on that but also know what’s ahead and how we’re investing in facilities and staff changes.

“The game continues to change from an industry standpoint with NIL, the transfer portal and the windshield of what’s next. I know that’s where coach has an awesome balance just as a person, let alone how he leads the program, of the appreciation and the tradition of what’s been built but not resting on that because of the windshield mentality. I know just the balance of those perspectives, looking in the rearview versus looking the windshield, is something that’s always good to sit and have conversations or just kind of appreciate both ways you look.”

