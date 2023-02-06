Riley wants aggression, adaptation in Clemson's offense

There are plenty of influences sprinkled into Garrett Riley’s offense.

Riley was a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, so he’s often categorized as a disciple of the late air-raid innovator. Riley, who’s been a coordinator at SMU and TCU, has also had coaching stops at East Carolina and Appalachian State, where he said he learned the importance of having a complementary running game as a play caller. And, of course, he grew up with his older brother, Lincoln, whose quarterbacks at Oklahoma and now Southern Cal seem to always be winning Heisman trophies or strongly contending for them.

But Riley’s offensive philosophy – one he’s working on implementing at Clemson after being hired as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator last month – isn’t all that complicated. It can summed up with two core principles, he said.

“We’re going to be violent and fast,” Riley said. “I think it kind of starts there. No matter whether we’re in the run game or it’s the passing game. we’re going to attack.”

This past season at TCU was Riley’s most successful as a play caller. With veteran quarterback Max Duggan at the controls, the Horned Frogs finished ninth nationally in scoring while running the ball slightly more than they threw it. TCU finished third in the Big 12 and 31st nationally in rushing. The Horned Frogs also ranked in the top 40 in the FBS in passing yards (39th) and total yards (27th).

TCU had both a 1,000-yard rusher (Kendre Miller) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Quentin Johnson). Duggan won the O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, and Riley was the recipient of the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football in helping lead the Horned Frogs to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Riley said getting the ball in playmakers’ hands efficiently is the key to making it all work.

“I think ultimately it’s just about distribution whether that’s running the ball, whether that’s throwing to the tight end, this receiver, that receiver, or throwing to the tailback,” Riley said. “Whatever it may be, I think if you want to become a well-rounded offense that makes it tough on defenses, I think that’s probably thing No. 1 for me.”

Riley said that shouldn’t be misinterpreted as forcing the issue. He will use the spring to start familiarizing himself with the Tigers’ personnel. Once he learns what his players’ strengths and weakness are, he plans to play to the former.

“To me, that’s the whole deal,” Riley said. “I’m not a coach that has a ton of pride in certain plays and we’re going to run this just because I love it. We’re going to figure out what our guys can do and what we feel like is going to make this the best offense possible to position our team to win games. That’s my job, and that’s our job.

“It’s going to be totally adaptive to what we have and what we can handle and what is going to give us the best chance to win. That’s it.”

Riley is tasked with improving a Clemson offense that ranked 47th nationally in rushing, 48th in yards, 66th in passing and 73rd in passing efficiency this past season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

