Tigers drop out of latest AP Top 25

By February 6, 2023 12:29 pm

The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was released Monday.

Clemson (18-6, 10-3 ACC) dropped out of the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers are among the other teams outside the top 25 receiving votes, with Clemson getting 31 votes.

Clemson went 0-2 last week, falling at Boston College on Tuesday by a score of 62-54 before losing at home to Miami on Saturday, 78-74.

The Tigers return to the court on Saturday, taking on North Carolina in Chapel Hill (2 p.m., ESPN2).

You can see the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Purdue (22-2)

Big Ten
@ Indiana L 79-74
 1,508 (38)
2
Houston (22-2)

American Athletic
1
@ Temple W 81-65
 1,483 (22)
3
Alabama (20-3)

Southeastern
1
@ LSU W 79-69
 1,436 (1)
4
Arizona (21-3)

Pacific 12
1
vs Oregon State W 84-52
 1,375 (1)
5
Texas (19-4)

Big 12
5
@ Kansas State W 69-66
 1,267
6
Tennessee (19-4)

Southeastern
4
vs Auburn W 46-43
 1,254
7
UCLA (19-4)

Pacific 12
2
vs Washington State W 76-52
 1,159
8
Virginia (17-4)

Atlantic Coast
2
@ Virginia Tech L 74-68
 1,034
9
Kansas (18-5)

Big 12
1
@ Iowa State L 68-53
 1,013
10
Marquette (19-5)

Big East
4
vs Butler W 60-52
 909
11
Iowa State (16-6)

Big 12
2
vs Kansas W 68-53
 869
12
Kansas State (18-5)

Big 12
5
vs Texas L 69-66
 855
13
Xavier (19-5)

Big East
3
vs St. John’s W 96-71
 843
14
Baylor (17-6)

Big 12
3
vs Texas Tech W 89-62
 832
15

West Coast
3
vs Gonzaga W 78-70
 742
16
Gonzaga (19-5)

West Coast
4
@ Saint Mary’s L 78-70
 602
17
TCU (17-6)

Big 12
2
@ Oklahoma State L 79-73
 517
18
Indiana (16-7)

Big Ten
3
vs Purdue W 79-74
 431
19
Miami (FL) (18-5)

Atlantic Coast
4
@ Clemson W 78-74
 425
20
Providence (17-6)

Big East
3
@ Xavier L 85-83
 369
21
UConn (18-6)

Big East
3
@ Georgetown W 68-62
 275
22

Atlantic Coast
vs Georgia Tech W 72-64
 156
23
Creighton (15-8)

Big East
vs Villanova W 66-61
 154
24
Rutgers (16-7)

Big Ten
vs Michigan State W 61-55
 125
25

Mountain West
3
vs Boise State W 72-52
 96
Others receiving votes:

Florida Atlantic 93, Duke 87, Auburn 65, Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 26, Illinois 25, Nevada 16, New Mexico 16, Maryland 12, Arkansas 11, Iowa 8, Missouri 6, West Virginia 5, Oral Roberts 5, Northwestern 3, Charleston 3, VCU 2, Utah State 2, Kentucky 1

