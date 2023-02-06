Watch: Big Dex on the mic at Pro Bowl

Former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence earned his first Pro Bowl nod thanks to an outstanding fourth NFL season with the New York Giants.

Lawrence was mic’d up this past week at Pro Bowl practice in Las Vegas.

Check out Big Dex on the mic at the Pro Bowl, cracking some jokes, dancing a little bit and more, below:

