Where did Clemson players land in this ESPN analyst's latest mock draft?

An ESPN NFL Draft analyst released his latest mock draft this week (subscription required), giving predictions for Rounds 1 and 2 of April’s draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has one Clemson prospect going in the first round, with two more coming off the board in the second round.

Miller projects Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy as a top-10 pick, going eighth overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

“At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Murphy is expected to perform among the top defensive ends in recent history at the combine,” Miller wrote.

“One scouting source told me the junior could run in the “high-4.5 second” range in the 40-yard-dash. And an AFC area scout compared Murphy’s physical traits and potential to Travon Walker’s, so there are high hopes of what he can become. Murphy had 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2022.”

Miller’s latest mock draft projects Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson to be taken with back-to-back picks in the second round, with Bresee going 37th overall to the Seattle Seahawks and Simpson going 38th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Bresee has injury questions — he missed time with a kidney issue — and his tape wasn’t as good in 2022 as it was in the past. But he has potential as a three-down defensive lineman at either 3- or 5-technique,” Miller wrote.

Added Miller of Simpson: “The Raiders seemingly have an annual need to improve the middle of the defense, and Simpson is a threat at linebacker with pass-rush, cover and run-defense ability. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder had 12.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss and 161 total tackles over the past three years while also proving to be a menace in pass coverage.”

Murphy was a first-team All-ACC selection this season, while Bresee received second-team All-ACC honors and Simpson got a third-team all-conference nod.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

