Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By February 7, 2023 8:11 pm

The Clemson baseball program has picked up a new commitment.

Cannon Feazell, a class of 2024 right-handed pitcher from Windermere, Fla., announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media Tuesday night.

“I am honored and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!!” Feazell wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Go Tigers”

You can check out some clips of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Windermere High prospect below:

The SEC will have a new rule this baseball season.  In conference play the SEC will have a 10-run mercy rule after seven innings. Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett wasn't a fan of the new rule.

