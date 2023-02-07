Clemson picks up new commitment

The Clemson baseball program has picked up a new commitment.

Cannon Feazell, a class of 2024 right-handed pitcher from Windermere, Fla., announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media Tuesday night.

“I am honored and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!!” Feazell wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Go Tigers”

You can check out some clips of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Windermere High prospect below:

Cannon Faezell (24) with a really good bullpen to start the day. Short arm action that he repeats well. 3 pitches for strikes. FB 87-89 T90 CB 72 CH 80 #uncommitted #PowerShowcase pic.twitter.com/gvZNMnkON2 — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) January 13, 2023

#Uncommitted 2024 RHP @CannonFeazell comes out firing in his bullpen, sitting 87-89, T90 FB while mixing in an above average CH at 78-80 and a 74-75 CB w/ depth. Fast arm. Strong follow. @PowerBSB @DiamondProMedia pic.twitter.com/qiwG9XWc4P — Mike Maerz (@Mike_Maerz) January 13, 2023

Cannon Feazell (‘24,FL) • Kicks off ‘pens with a clean, athletic delivery.. FB 88-89, T90. Spins the BB at 74-75, #uncommitted at this time @PowerBSB pic.twitter.com/X38F8WrD25 — Brando Centrone (@BcentronePS) January 13, 2023

#Uncommitted 2024 RHP @CannonFeazell ran his FB up to 88 during his bullpen while mixing in a hard CB at 73-74 w/ 2700+ RPM. @PowerBSB @DiamondProMedia pic.twitter.com/Bmb24Aibpl — Mike Maerz (@Mike_Maerz) August 19, 2022

Florida 2024 RHP Cannon Feazell (@CannonFeazell) has a 6’2-190lb frame and locating up to 87 mph while showing feel for multiple pitches at our @NB_Baseball @P15Sports @ftrstarsseries @PowerBSB Scout Day. #UNCOMMITTED pic.twitter.com/AOMmAUeJ3R — Future Stars Series Southeast (@fss_southeast) June 4, 2022

I am honored and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Go Tigers🐅🐅#ClemsonTigers @PowerBSB @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/yzcBhshML0 — Cannon Feazell (@CannonFeazell) February 8, 2023

