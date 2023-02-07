Clemson TE listed among rising 2023 NFL Draft prospects

A national outlet recently published a list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects who have already seen their stock rise, highlighting seven players picking up steam over the past month.

The first player mentioned on CBS Sports’ list of rising prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft is Davis Allen.

Here’s what CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards wrote about the Clemson tight end product:

It is possible to identify talent at tight end without the production to match. Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave was personally ranked as one of the top 10 draft prospects in the Pac-12 in August despite recording just 36 receptions in three years of playing time. He has now found his way into first-round projections. Allen has carried what equates to roughly a top 100 grade for a few years but kept going back to play for head coach Dabo Swinney. He nearly matched his production from his first three years with the Tigers (49 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns) in 2022 (39 receptions for 443 yards and five touchdowns. Allen is not a flashy player, but he is consistent. He has soft hands and takes pride in his blocking.

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Allen posted career highs in receptions (39), receiving yards (443), touchdowns (five) and offensive snaps (701) while starting all 14 games. His 701 snaps from scrimmage were the fifth-most by a Clemson tight end all-time, while his 39 receptions and five touchdowns were the most by a Clemson tight end since Jordan Leggett’s 46-reception, seven-touchdown campaign in 2016.

Allen recorded 88 receptions, 951 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns over 54 games (25 starts) at Clemson from 2019-22. The Peach State native exited as one of only six tight ends in Clemson history to record double-digit career touchdown receptions, as his 12 touchdown catches tied John McMakin (12 from 1969-71), Dwayne Allen (12 from 2009-11) and Brandon Ford (12 from 2009-12) for the second-most career touchdown receptions by a tight end in Clemson history.

Allen was recently ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s list of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

