Jags teammate on the quality that stands out about Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams this week.

Adams asked Kirk, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars last offseason, what he sees as the one quality that stands out about Trevor Lawrence.

Kirk cited Lawrence’s leadership and pointed to the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick’s perseverance – not only how he helped rally the Jaguars from a 27-point deficit in the AFC wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but also how he led the Jaguars on an amazing turnaround this season.

As Kirk noted, the Jags lost five straight games at one point during the season. They were 2-6 at the end of October, only to bounce back by going 7-2 over their final nine regular season games to claim the AFC South title and reach the playoffs.

“Leadership,” Kirk said of the quality that stands out about Lawrence. “Leadership, and his ability in adverse situations to just persevere but also stay within himself. I know everybody talks about the Chargers game, but there’s so many different times. You look in October, we were on a five-game losing streak, and he never blinked. His approach never changed. If anything, he worked even harder. He was hard on himself. He was critical, accountable, and when you have those type of qualities, especially in a quarterback who just turned 23 this year, that’s pretty special. So, he’s only going to get better, and those are some of the things that I appreciate about him.”

At the time of the Jags’ five-game losing streak, Lawrence had 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions over the first eight games of the season. From that point on, the former Clemson quarterback threw 15 touchdowns with only two picks over the remainder of the regular season, finishing with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 4,113 passing yards and a 66.3 percent completion percentage.

Kirk had the best year of his NFL career to date with Lawrence at the helm, catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns – all career highs.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

