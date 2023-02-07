Leggett not a fan of new SEC rule

The SEC will have a new rule this baseball season. In conference play the SEC will have a 10-run mercy rule after seven innings.
Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett wasn’t a fan of the new rule.
Weak rule!9 innings is 9 innings. What’s next,up by 15 in last quarter, basketball game over? up by 3 touchdowns in the 4th quarter,football game over? everyone just go finish tailgate and go home!?So much for telling your kids to play all 9! Been on both sides of it! Just play!
— Jack Leggett (@7jackleggett) February 6, 2023