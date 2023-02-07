Murphy low, Simpson higher in top draft analyst's first mock draft

A top NFL.com draft analyst released his first 2023 NFL mock draft this week.

Lance Zierlein projects both Trenton Simpson and Myles Murphy to be first-round picks come April’s draft, though Murphy is much lower in Zierlein’s mock draft than many others.

While a lot of people see Murphy as a top-10 pick, Zierlein doesn’t have the Clemson defensive end coming off the board until the end of the first round, going to the New Orleans Saints with the 29th overall pick — the third-to-last pick in the first round.

“I couldn’t find a home for Murphy I liked higher up in this mock, so he tumbles down the board here,” Zierlein wrote. “That’s not a knock on the Clemson product, though, who has NFL size (6-5, 275) and can play stout at the point of attack. He’s more solid than spectacular, but the Saints need help up front.” Zierlein is a bit higher on Simpson and has the Clemson linebacker going to the New York Giants with the 25th overall selection. “Simpson has extremely rare speed as a linebacker,” Zierlein wrote. “The Giants know they need to put players on the field who can run and chase the Eagles for years to come.” The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

