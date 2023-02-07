Top in-state OL talks ‘awesome’ Clemson visit, decision timeline

Clemson recently played host again to this highly touted offensive lineman from the Palmetto State.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star tackle Josiah Thompson – a top-75 national prospect in the 2024 class, per multiple recruiting services – returned to Tiger Town for the Jan. 28 elite junior day.

“The elite junior day visit was awesome,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I loved the way they’ve gotten more on the academic side and for life after football, such as player development. I also loved the way they will help you succeed on and off the field.”

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound rising senior was accompanied on the elite junior day visit by a bunch of family members.

“My dad, mom, sister, brother and some cousins came,” he said. “They really enjoyed it because my cousins are already Clemson fans.”

It marked Thompson’s first trip to Clemson since attending the NC State game last October, so the latest visit allowed him to catch up with members of the staff including offensive line coach Thomas Austin and Robbie Caldwell, the Tigers’ director of high school relations and sophomore transition.

“It was great seeing Coach TA, and Coach Caldwell again,” Thompson said.

Thompson also traveled to South Carolina for its junior day last month. The Tigers and Gamecocks are in the top six he released on Jan. 10, along with Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

Thompson is getting closer to a decision.

“I was thinking about making my commitment in the spring, so much likely March or April,” he said.

The elite junior day visit to Clemson gave Thompson a better understanding of what the Tigers have to offer, both on and off the field.

“I really learned a lot more about Clemson,” he said, “and the thing I learned would really help me succeed in academics and on the field.”

Thompson is ranked as a top-75 national prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports (No. 43), the 247Sports Composite (No. 58) and ESPN (No. 72). According to the composite rankings, he is the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 5 offensive tackle nationally in his class.