Clemson returning DT ranked among nation's best

One of Clemson’s returning defensive tackles was ranked among the nation’s best this week.

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 10 returning interior defensive linemen for the 2023 college football season, and Clemson’s Tyler Davis checked in at No. 7 on the list.

“Davis impressed as a true freshman in 2019 with a 79.6 grade before battling injuries over the following two seasons,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“Finally healthy in 2022, the senior returned to his dominant ways, as his 82.9 grade was a top-10 figure among Power Five interior defensive linemen. His 36 pressures were fourth among that same group as well.”

A second-team All-American (FWAA and Phil Steele), Bednarik Award semifinalist and first-team All-ACC selection in his fourth season at Clemson in 2022, Davis started 11 of the 12 games in which he appeared, finishing credited with 27 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 495 snaps. He finished second on the team with 15 quarterback pressures, as credited by the team’s coaching staff.

Davis, a three-time All-ACC selection, enters the 2023 season with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries over 43 games (39 starts) from 2019-22.

