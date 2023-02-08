FSU, Norvell agree to contract extension

Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell have come to an agreement on a contract extension.

FSU announced Wednesday that Norvell has signed a multi-year contract extension.

The deal runs through the 2029 season, which would be Norvell’s 10th at the helm of FSU’s program, and his contract extension features a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year.

Norvell, who was hired as Florida State’s 11th full-time head coach on Dec. 8, 2019, guided the Seminoles to a 10-3 record last fall — the program’s first 10-win season since 2016.

FSU ended the year on a six-game winning streak, finishing No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Poll. It was FSU’s highest finish in the AP poll since 2016.

“I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program,” Norvell said in a press release. “President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program. I appreciate their support and vision to continue our climb toward the top of college football. I’m also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee.”

