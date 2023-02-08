Grice changing roles again for Clemson baseball

Caden Grice has logged innings at a handful of positions during his time at Clemson, but the Tigers’ junior slugger will focus on two during his junior season.

Grice will move back to the infield and be Clemson’s starting first baseman when the Tigers open the season Feb. 17 against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The lefty will also pitch again this spring, something he hasn’t done since his freshman season.

The move from the outfield, where he got 52 of his 58 starts last season, happened during the fall under the watchful eye of first-year coach Erik Bakich.

“It was just kind of something that sorted itself out,” Grice explained. “Just went through the fall scrimmaging every day and going out there and taking reps out there. It just kind of happened on its own.”

Grice was a freshman All-American and second-team all-ACC first baseman in 2021, a season in which he hit .317 with 15 home runs. The left-hander also made three starts on the mound and struck out 14 batters in 10 innings of work. Grice also allowed eight earned runs in those innings, so he moved back to the field almost exclusively. Only this time, it was farther away from most of the action.

“In the outfield, you’re kind of on an island by yourself,” he said.

Grice also made two starts at designated hitter last season, but his offensive production took a hit. He hit just .244 while his strikeout total rose to 97 from 74 as a sophomore. And the power stroke wasn’t as consistent as his slugging percentage dipped below .500 (.453).

Playing every day at his more natural position might take some of the pressure off of his offense, though Grice said he doesn’t view it through that lens.

“I just see it as playing another position and trying to put my team in the best position to win,” he said. “I feel like if that’s what Coach Bakich thinks, me at first, then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do whatever he tells me to do.”

That mindset applies to the mound as well. Grice said he’s isn’t sure if he’ll be used as a starter or reliever, but he expects to throw more innings than he did two seasons ago.

“We haven’t really talked about it much,” Grice said in regards to pitching. “Going with the flow and doing whatever the coaching staff sees fit.”

Grice said he’s pulled off both roles effectively in the past. He doesn’t see why this spring should be any different.

“I’ve done it my whole life, so I feel like I’m very capable of doing it,” Grice said. “It’s completely up to the coaching staff. It’s whatever they see fit. Whatever position they want to put me in, ’m going to do everything I can and we’re going to work hard. That’s all we can control.”

