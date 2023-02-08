Swinney 'excited' to add former Clemson standout to staff

Clemson has brought back a familiar name to help in an off-field role next season.

Da’Quan Bowers, a former All-American for the Tigers, has returned to Clemson to serve in the role of defensive player development. Bowers spent the previous three seasons as a defensive line coach on Jeff Scott’s staff at South Florida.

“Really excited about that,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

The role became available when another former Clemson player, Kavell Conner, recently left to be the defensive coordinator at West Florida for Kaleb Nobles, who was also a support staffer at Clemson this past season before landing that job in December. It’s the second coaching stint at his alma mater for Bowers, who worked with Clemson’s defensive line as an undergraduate volunteer coach before his time at USF.

“He’s been running his own room at South Florida the past three years, so getting him back is really good,” Swinney said.

Rated the nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2008, Bowers starred for Clemson at defensive end for three seasons. Bowers’ junior season in 2010 was his best as the Bamberg native recorded 67 tackles and led the nation with 15.5 sacks en route to consensus All-America honors. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year that season and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is annually awarded to college football’s best defensive player.

Bowers was selected in the second round of the 2011 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played five seasons in the NFL. He spent the 2017 season playing for the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League before announcing his retirement the following year.

Bowers’ addition is one of multiple recent changes to the Tigers’ support staff. Among them are the hires of Will Gilchrist, another one of Scott’s former USF staffers who will serve as a special teams analyst, and Clemson alum Meaghan Turcotte as team nutritionist.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

