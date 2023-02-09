Check out Carter's impressive highlight video

Barrett Carter took to social media with a cool highlight video from his outstanding sophomore campaign.

Last season, the star Clemson linebacker was tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (10.5 for loss) as credited by the coaching staff. He posted 5.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in a unit-high 832 snaps over 13 games (all starts).

In 2022, Carter joined Butkus Award winners Nakobe Dean and Isaiah Simmons among recent Power Five players to post at least 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles in a single season.

Check out Carter’s impressive highlights from this past season below:

couldn’t make you understand even if i tried to explain.. 🥷🏾 pic.twitter.com/imK7rv2E0S — barrett carter (@bcsznn) February 8, 2023

