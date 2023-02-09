Clemson TE looks ‘unbelievable’ following season slowed by injuries

Sage Ennis was more of an afterthought than a weapon in Clemson’s tight end room this past season.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound junior played in all 14 games, but his contributions were largely limited to special teams. Davis Allen and Jake Briningstool being ahead of him on the depth chart had a lot to do with that, but Ennis was also playing catch-up after dealing with multiple injuries leading up to the season.

After playing in 13 games with one start as a sophomore, Ennis didn’t participate in spring practices last year after undergoing knee surgery. He dealt with injuries in both knees throughout the offseason and finished the 2022 season with just two catches for 17 yards.

“Sage didn’t play as much last year as he did the year before, but he didn’t have an offseason with having an injury on both knees,” tight ends coach Kyle Richardson said. “He did nothing in the spring, and then in the summer he was still limited in what he could do in his lower body.”

Richardson said Ennis has shown significant progress early during this offseason. Ennis is expected to be a full participant this spring when practices begin in early March.

“I’m really excited about what he’s going to bring to the table,” Richardson said. “He looks unbelievable right now. Having a great offseason.”

With Allen moving on to the NFL Draft, Ennis has a chance to earn his biggest role yet within the Tigers’ offense. Jake Briningstool is the favorite to take over the top spot on the depth chart, but Clemson has often played two tight ends simultaneously. How frequently that will be the case under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley remains to be seen.

Regardless, the Tigers will need more than one serviceable option at the position next season, and Ennis is the only other scholarship tight end on the roster with game experience. Freshman Josh Sapp is coming off a redshirt year, and true freshmen Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt Henry aren’t expected to arrive on campus until the summer.

Ennis has played in 31 games the last three seasons. He’s caught three passes for 25 yards in 278 offensive snaps.

