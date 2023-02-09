Fast-rising PA defensive end likes ‘everything’ about Clemson

A fast-rising prospect from Pennsylvania on Clemson’s recruiting radar has high interest in the Tigers.

Monsignor Bonner (Philadelphia) defensive end Mylachi Williams – a 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising senior in the 2024 class – told The Clemson Insider recently that he likes “everything” about Clemson.

“Everything – what I’ve seen, program, just watching games on TV,” he said. “Like, I can just feel the energy.”

Williams, who has seen his recruitment take off since the turn of the year, has been able to speak with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and appreciates getting some interest from the Tigers.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I always grew up watching Clemson, and it just looks great.”

An All-Catholic League selection as a junior last season, Williams is coming off a strong campaign during which he recorded 68 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, five passes defended and an interception.

Williams has racked up more than a dozen scholarship offers over the past several weeks, and feels he has a lot to offer for college programs as a defensive end.

“I feel like I could bring a lot to the table for a college team,” he said. “I’m fast, and I feel like no O-lineman can guard me. I’m just fast, quick on the one-on-ones and I can get to the quarterback.”

Notre Dame extended Williams’ most recent offer this week, joining Penn State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Rutgers and others on the list of schools that have offered him since he received his first offer from Temple on Jan. 13.

Williams said Clemson is a school he would like to visit, and he would love to see the Tigers come calling with an offer of their own in the future.

“That would mean the world to me,” he said. “Since being young, just watching it on TV, I (would) actually get to be on that field.”

–Photo courtesy of Mylachi Williams on Twitter (@24MylachiW)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

