Lawrence has advice for Klubnik

One of the most celebrated players in Clemson football history, a national champion, the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Trevor Lawrence is a great person to get advice from when it comes to being a quarterback for the Tigers.

And when asked during a media appearance this week what advice he would give to Cade Klubnik, Lawrence offered some words of wisdom for the rising sophomore as he gets ready to lead the Tigers’ offense in his first season as the starting quarterback in 2023.

“I haven’t had too many conversations with Cade. I’ve met him early on, I can’t remember exactly when that was. I met him and I’ve heard really great things about him from everyone in that program,” Lawrence said in an interview on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. “But my advice would be just consistency is really an underrated characteristic in what we do. Not on the field – I think everyone talks about the field – but off the field, just being the same person every day. Weather the storm. There’s going to be ups and downs. You see this year for him, I think the team had a pretty good season, but being a freshman and playing a little bit and kind of in and out of games and then finally getting his shot at the end of the year.

“There’s going to be some challenges moving forward, and the expectations, you’re going to have a lot of those. But really just hold yourself accountable to your expectations and to your team and your coaches’ expectations, and that’s all you can really listen to. Other than that, block out the noise and just keep being the same person.”

Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022 after throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions in his second NFL season.

Klubnik, a former five-star prospect who went undefeated as a starter while winning back-to-back state titles in Texas’ highest classification, flashed his ability as a freshman for the Tigers in 2022 when he threw for 697 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 139 yards and two more scores over 10 games (one start).

