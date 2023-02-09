Lawrence pens a heartfelt letter to Jacksonville

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence penned a very heartfelt letter to the city of Jacksonville and Jaguars fans.
In the letter — which was published Wednesday in “The Players’ Tribune” — Lawrence thanked fans for their support during the team’s incredible 2022 season and gave his thoughts on the future of the franchise.
“Look … I don’t want to be writing this. I don’t want to be home. I want to be out there with my guys, prepping for another game. I want to be showing out for Jacksonville. But these past few months we’ve grown a lot as a team — and we want this to be the beginning of our story. So I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all of Duval. Because I know how much this season meant to our city,” the second-year QB and 2022 Pro Bowler wrote.
One moment that Lawrence wrote about in the letter is the Jaguars’ historic comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild card game on Jan. 14, when Lawrence rallied Jacksonville from a 27-0 deficit to win, 31-30.
“There’s one memory I keep coming back to when I think of y’all. It’s when I was looking up at the scoreboard and it was 27–0. (I know I don’t have to tell you what game.) This was right before our last drive of the half, and the Chargers had been beating us all over the field. And I was going through the tablets, watching back the picks, just trying to keep myself focused. But then I kind of looked up into the stands … and I noticed something: Nobody was leaving,” Lawrence wrote.
“That struck me as saying a lot about this place. We’re out here down 27 in a playoff game. Most people watching on TV probably thought it was over. But inside the Bank, it wasn’t like that at all. Everyone was still with us, still getting crazy loud and waving their towels and trying to pump us up.
“Your energy in that moment, it meant a lot. It was a really good reminder that nothing was decided yet — and nothing had to matter except what was in front of us. Those picks didn’t have to matter. The score didn’t have to matter. There was a whole half of football left, and we had a really good football team. And we had y’all.”
Lawrence wrapped up the letter by writing, “So, Duval — thank you from the bottom of my heart for sticking with us. For believing in us. We couldn’t have done it without you. That playoff win, that feeling, I want that forever. I promise it was just the beginning.
“And I promise that where these last two teams are going — that’s where we’re planning on being.
“It was always the Jags.”
In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the Jags to their first AFC South title since 2017.
His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing touchdowns were tied with Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing touchdowns and at least five rushing touchdowns. Against the Titans in Week 14, Lawrence set a career-high with 368 yards passing and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.
You can read his full letter to Jacksonville in “The Players’ Tribune” here: LINK.
I wish we were still out there playing, but the future's looking bright in Jacksonville! @PlayersTribune https://t.co/rmEpb0QQ59
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 8, 2023
