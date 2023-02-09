Lawrence pens a heartfelt letter to Jacksonville

In the 2022 regular season, Lawrence completed 387 of 584 passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading the Jags to their first AFC South title since 2017.

His 387 completions were the most in a single season in franchise history, and his five rushing touchdowns were tied with Garrard for the most in single-season franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing touchdowns and at least five rushing touchdowns. Against the Titans in Week 14, Lawrence set a career-high with 368 yards passing and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

You can read his full letter to Jacksonville in “The Players’ Tribune” here: LINK.

I wish we were still out there playing, but the future's looking bright in Jacksonville! @PlayersTribune https://t.co/rmEpb0QQ59 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) February 8, 2023

