Lawrence talks Uiagalelei and his 'fresh start' at Oregon State

Trevor Lawrence is very familiar with DJ Uiagalelei, having played with one another at Clemson in 2020 before Lawrence moved on to the NFL and Uiagalelei took over as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

A former five-star recruit, Uiagalelei stepped in as Lawrence’s successor in 2021 after a couple of strong spot starts as a true freshman the year before, but Uiagalelei struggled to recapture that form. After completing just 55% of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) as a sophomore, and after a fast start as a junior this past season, Uiagalelei was benched three times over his final six games – the last being the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina.

True freshman Cade Klubnik was named the starter for the Orange Bowl following an MVP performance in relief of Uiagalelei against the Tar Heels, and Uiagalelei ultimately transferred to Oregon State.

During an interview on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio this week, Lawrence spoke about how things turned out with Uiagalelei at Clemson and had a message for him as he gets set to start the next chapter of his career in Corvallis with the Beavers.

“I know DJ pretty well. I played with him for a full year at Clemson. I really enjoyed being around him. I think he’s a really good person. I think he’s a great player, too,” Lawrence said. “So, obviously it’s disappointing I think for both parties – Clemson and for DJ, for it not to work out. But sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”

Lawrence used former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, now an NFC champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, as an example of a transfer player who went through adversity to get where he is now in the NFL having a lot of success.

“You look at a lot of guys who are in the league now, even Jalen Hurts is a perfect example, who had some struggles … went to Oklahoma and took off, and then now he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, he’s having a great year and they’re in the Super Bowl,” Lawrence said.

“So, I think that’s the main message is just no matter what’s happened, you still have everything in front of you, you still have an opportunity, and I think that’s what DJ’s looking forward to is just getting that chance to get a fresh start. I think it’ll be good for him, and I’m excited to watch him.”

