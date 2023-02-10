ESPN analyst ranks Clemson among programs under most pressure in '23

An ESPN analyst recently ranked the top 12 college football programs under pressure in 2023.

Greg McElroy spoke about the coaches and programs under the most pressure this year, ranking Dabo Swinney and Clemson at No. 9 on the list of pressure-packed situations heading into 2023.

“I don’t think Dabo Swinney’s really in a position where people are going to try to run him out of town or anything,” McElroy said. “But there is pressure now, especially as Florida State – and Florida State, I might add, might be the preseason pick in the ACC to win the league. So, I actually think the pressure in a normal year (for) Dabo Swinney is probably a top-five pressure job because the expectation is win or failure. But this year I would say it’s down a little bit because maybe people aren’t paying as close attention, and he just made adjustments to his staff, he’s got a new quarterback that people are very high on.”

Ohio State topped McElroy’s list of the programs under pressure in 2023, and Alabama is No. 2. Texas, Notre Dame and Michigan round out the top five, in that order, followed by Oklahoma at No. 6, Florida at No. 7, USC at No. 8 and then Clemson at No. 9. Florida State is right behind Clemson at No. 10, then Tennessee at No. 11 and Penn State at No. 12.

You can listen to McElroy’s comments on each of those programs beginning at the 15-minute mark of the following video:

