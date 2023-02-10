Former Clemson player, coach has new coaching gig

A former Clemson standout and staffer has a new coaching gig.

This week, the University of Delaware announced the addition of Corico Wright to the coaching staff as the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Wright spent the past four seasons at Furman, where he started as the safeties coach before working with all defensive backs. He also assisted with all of the special teams units while leading the kickoff coverage team.

Prior to Furman, Wright spent one season as the cornerbacks coach at James Madison. He went to JMU following two seasons at Murray State, where he coached the cornerbacks and also assisted with special teams.

Wright spent three seasons at his alma mater, Clemson, where he was a defensive graduate assistant on Dabo Swinney’s staff. Wright worked with the secondary under defensive backs coach Mike Reed and was in charge of the defensive game plans and breakdowns while also assisting in the daily operations of the defense.

Wright tallied 200 tackles along with 17.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in a 52-game career (26 starts) at Clemson. He was also an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Honor Roll member and was twice Clemson’s third-leading tackler, accounting for more than 150 stops between his sophomore and junior seasons.

As a player and coach at Clemson, Wright was part of eight bowl games and five bowl victories. He helped the Tigers win the 2009 Music City Bowl and 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl as a student-athlete, and he also took part in the Orange Bowl and Meineke Car Care Bowl. During his coaching tenure with the Tigers, the program captured a pair of Orange Bowls and the Russell Athletic Bowl while also reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama in his final season at Clemson.

Wright served as a Bill Walsh Minority Intern with the New York Jets in 2014 as well as with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

A native of Milledgeville, Georgia, Wright graduated from Clemson in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in athletic leadership. He later earned his master’s degree in human resource development from Clemson in 2015.