Former Tiger Boateng passes away

We have some sad new to pass along this morning. Former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng has passed away. Boateng was an offensive lineman at Clemson in 2019-2020 and then transferred to Florida.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released the following statement on this sad situation.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”