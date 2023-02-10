Getting, staying healthy top priority for this defensive back

Being prone to injuries comes with the territory for football players, but there is the occasional reminder that those same individuals are human beings that can get hurt in a variety of ways.

Tyler Venables has found his fair share, which makes the offseason priority an easy one for Clemson’s senior safety.

“Just got to get him healthy,” his position coach, Mickey Conn, said during Clemson’s National Signing Day show earlier this month. “He’s been banged up.”

Some of the injuries actually occurred before this past season for Venables, the son of Oklahoma coach and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The younger Venables missed last spring recovering from hip surgery as well as an operation to reattach a pectoral muscle.

Once last season started, the injuries became more odd.

He wrecked his moped, which left him with abrasions on his face and a concussion that forced him to miss Clemson’s Oct. 8 game at Boston College. Venables also slammed his head into a car door while trying to get back into his vehicle after shopping for a Halloween costume, he explained at the time. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney joked at one point that the team may need to wrap Venables in bubble wrap.

“He’s had some weird injuries for sure,” Swinney said last season. “But he keeps going.”

The capper was a pulled hamstring late in the season that kept Venables out of the final two regular-season games as well as the ACC championship game. But Venables has been productive when he’s been available.

Primarily a backup in his first three seasons with the program, Venables had 37 tackles this past season, including a team-high seven on special teams. He played in 12 games with two starts as a sophomore in 2021 and finished that season with 33 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

For his career, Venables has 98 tackles and seven pass breakups in 34 games. The key for him is to maintain a clean bill of health so he can contribute more as part of a veteran secondary that’s set to return its entire two-deep from last season.

“A hamstring. A pec. Whatever,” Conn said. “He’s just had to battle through those injuries.”

