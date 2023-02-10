Higgins gives his top 3 wide receivers all-time from Clemson

Tee Higgins hit the Super Bowl media circuit this week and made an appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

During the interview, Higgins was asked to pick who he sees as the top three wide receivers all-time from Clemson.

The former Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals star wideout went with the following names as his picks.

“Sammy Watkins, Nuk Hopkins, and it’s a three-way tie with No. 3,” Higgins said. “I’m gonna say Mike Williams, I’m gonna have to go Martavis Bryant and then I’m going to throw myself in there.”

“Martavis had that speed,” Higgins added. “Mike, everybody know what Mike Williams can do, and everybody know what I can do.”

Watkins (3,391) and Hopkins (3,020) rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in career receiving yards at Clemson. Williams (2,727) is fourth and Higgins (2,448) is ninth.

Hopkins, Watkins and Higgins are all tied for the most receiving touchdowns in Clemson history with 27, while Williams is fourth on the all-time list with 21 touchdown receptions.

Watkins (240), Hopkins (206) and Williams (177) also rank among the top 10 all-time in career catches at Clemson.

Bryant (22.2) is first in Clemson history in career yards per reception, and Higgins (18.1) is fourth.

Tee Higgins picks his Top 3 WRs all-time from Clemson 👀 pic.twitter.com/cA9NAdo6co — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 9, 2023

