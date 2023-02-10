Higgins: 'Why not Clemson?'

Hitting the Super Bowl media circuit Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins appeared on Super Bowl Live on NFL Network.

The former Clemson star was asked the question, “If you’re talking to a young kid that’s getting ready to go into college, why is Clemson the right choice over those other ones?”

“I mean, we like to sling the ball around, man. I mean, why not Clemson?” Higgins replied. “Little ole South Carolina, it’s a little town. But you know, you’re going to have fun, man. At the end of the day, we’re ‘Receiver U.’ Especially if you’re a receiver, go to Clemson… they’re going to toss you the ball.”

In three NFL seasons since being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2022, he tied his career high in catches (74), had a career-high seven touchdown receptions and had 1,029 receiving yards in 16 regular season games, going over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season.

Higgins finished his three-year career at Clemson (2017-19) with 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. His 27 career receiving touchdowns tied for the most in school history with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins and tied for ninth-most in ACC history.

You can check out Higgins’ interview on NFL Network below:

“Especially if you’re a receiver, go to Clemson…they’re going to toss you the ball.”@teehiggins5 joins Super Bowl Live and discusses what makes the Bengals receiving corp so special. pic.twitter.com/GYtYiu3DXA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 9, 2023

"Especially if you're a receiver, go to Clemson…they're going to toss you the ball." – @TeeHiggins5 🗣 TALK TO EM pic.twitter.com/HFeI3B3MRe — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 9, 2023

