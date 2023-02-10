Swinney: 'I think that says a lot about our program'

Seven Clemson players decided to return for another season, using their extra year of eligibility granted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only problem with that is it has caused a scholarship crunch for 2023, with Clemson having 88 scholarship players and needing to whittle that number down to 85 by August.

However, that’s a good problem for Dabo Swinney’s team to have, with the players that opted to come back being starter-level or NFL-type guys. And Swinney believes the fact those caliber of players decided to return says a lot about Clemson’s program.

“I think that says a lot about our program,” Swinney said Thursday during an appearance on ACC Network’s ACC PM show. “You look around and you see a lot of these places where they have starters that are leaving and going in the portal and whatever. We’ve not had that happen. In fact, it’s been just the opposite. We’ve got starters that want to stay here. Of those seven, probably five of those guys would have been drafted. We had a second-round grade, a third-round grade, across the board there. But they all are coming back, and so that is a good problem for sure.”

While Clemson has lost players to the transfer portal like other programs across the country, Swinney’s roster has certainly gotten a jolt from the players that decided to return in defensive linemen Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and Justin Mascoll, along with defensive backs Jalyn Phillips and Sheridan Jones and offensive lineman Will Putnam.

“Like every program, we’ve had some backups, and most of the guys that have left to go in the portal were either graduates who just wanted to play a little more, or some backup guys that just maybe didn’t like their role,” Swinney said.

“But the starters, they’re all coming back, and I think that’s a really cool thing because again, this is all COVID year guys. These are guys that I didn’t anticipate coming back. But as they looked at their situation, they’re like you know what, I think another year would be great. The fact that they want to stay here as opposed to going in the portal and going somewhere else I think just shows that they love their experience, they value who we are at Clemson and how we do things. So, it’s really cool.”

