Tigers trounce Panthers 11-2 en route to program-record 19 hits

No. 10 Clemson earned its second straight win of the 2023 season on Friday afternoon thanks to an 11-2 win over Georgia State at Felsberg Field at the FIU Softball Stadium. The Tigers’ latest victory was highlighted by a program-record 19 hits, which were produced by 11 different Tigers.

Clemson’s ace Valerie Cagle earned the win in the circle with 5.0 innings pitched and three strikeouts while only giving up three hits. Panthers right-hander Hallie Adams recorded the loss for Georgia State’s second straight loss of the FIU Tournament.

The Tigers once again led the day off strong with a dominant first inning. Center fielder McKenzie Clark opened the game up with a monster home run to left center field, her second of the year, to give Clemson the early 1-0 lead in the first at-bat of the matchup. Just two batters later, Duke transfer Caroline Jacobsen hit a two-run bomb to left that extended Clemson’s lead to 3-0.

Georgia State came up with its answer early on in the first, scoring two unearned runs off of a costly Clemson pitching error and bringing the game within one by a score of 3-2 after one.

Into the second, the Tigers tacked on another run thanks to veteran infielder Alia Logoleo’s RBI single to right field that knocked in Clark for Clemson’s fourth run of the day.

Despite a scoreless third inning, Clemson responded with a pair of back-to-back long balls hit by Cagle and Jacobsen to lead off the fourth inning, extending the Tigers’ lead to 7-2 into the fifth.

Head coach John Rittman and the Tigers continued their hitting spree into the fifth inning of play, scoring two runs off four hits. Sophomore Maddie Moore came in clutch with an RBI double down the left field line to score Clark and would later score in the inning thanks to Logoleo’s RBI single to right that stretched Clemson’s lead to six runs.

In the final two innings of Friday afternoon’s contest, the Tigers scored three more runs off of six hits for a final score of 11-2.

Clemson is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 11, for two games, the first against Kansas City at 10 a.m. at Felsberg Field at the FIU Stadium in Miami, Fla. The Tigers’ opponent in game two as well as the game time will be announced later in the day and will be played at either 3 or 5:30 p.m.

