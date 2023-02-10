‘We’ll be better’: Conn vows improvement for this part of Clemson’s defense

The back end of Clemson’s defense was a liability at times this past season. But within the Tigers’ coaching staff, there’s reason to be optimistic that things will be better going forward.

While the Tigers’ pass defense improved during the latter part of the season (214 passing yards allowed per game over the last six), Clemson still finished x nationally in passing yards allowed. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pinpointed that area of his team as the one that needs the most improvement heading into next season.

Mickey Conn is partially responsible for that group’s performance as the Tigers’ safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. Conn pointed to the seasoning of the defensive backs as a whole as the main reason why he’s expecting their play to improve in 2023.

“We replaced pretty much a back seven last year, but with the experience we have right now, we’ll be better,” Conn said.

As hard as the second level of the defense was hit by attrition after the 2021 season – linebackers James Skalski and Baylon Spector exhausted their eligibility after a combined 11 year in the program – it was even worse in the secondary. Clemson lost three starting defensive backs, including a pair of all-ACC corners in Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich. Conn’s most experienced safety, Nolan Turner, also departed after six years in the program.

Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips and sophomore Nate Wiggins, who’d never started a game for the Tigers, took their place as starters. Injuries also took their toll at what was already a thin corner position, forcing the Tigers to move some pieces, including safety Andrew Mukuba, around at times.

It was a baptism by fire of sorts as Clemson allowed 231.7 passing yards on average and yielded more than 300 three times, including 337 to Wake Forest in a double-overtime win and a season-high 360 to South Carolina in its first loss to the Gamecocks since 2014. Keeping the ball in front was an issue as the Tigers allowed 48 completions of at least 20 yards, 19 more than they did the previous season.

Jones and Phillips announced last month their intentions to return for a fifth season, giving Clemson its entire starting secondary back for the time being. Barring any transfers after spring practices, the Tigers will return their entire two-deep in the defensive backfield, including Wiggins (team-high 13 pass breakups) and safety R.J. Mickens (team-high three interceptions).

But Conn said he and the rest of the coaches need to do their part to give the group more help as well.

“I think, defensively, you’ve got to be multiple,” Conn said. “If you get in a three-safety look, people want to pound you (running the ball). If you get in a four-down look with two safeties, they want to throw it over your head. We’ve got to do a good job disguising. We’ve got to do a better job with that. We’ve got to do a good job mixing up the fronts that we do run and the coverages that we do run.”

