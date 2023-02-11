Clemson's skid continues in lopsided loss to North Carolina

Clemson’s men’s basketball team is no longer on its ACC perch.

PJ Hall scored 18 points while Chase Hunter added 15, but the Tigers’ skid continued Saturday at a place where success has historically been hard to come by for Clemson. The Tigers suffered their worst loss of the season in a 91-71 setback to North Carolina at the Dean E. Smith Center.

With its third straight loss, Clemson, which began the day tied for first place in the conference standings, dropped from the top spot following Pitt’s win at Florida State earlier in the day. Clemson (18-7, 10-4 ACC) is now just 1-60 all-time in Chapel Hill with its lone win coming in overtime during its previous trip to UNC in 2020.

The Tigers were never that competitive this time around with UNC (16-9, 8-6), which led by as many as 11 in the first half and 25 in the second. The Tar Heels shot 47.8% against the ACC’s top field-goal percentage defense and made 15 3-pointers.

“They shot the fire out of the ball, which always helps,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “I need to look at what we did defensively, but we weren’t very good. And some of that has got to be my fault.”

Caleb Love poured in a game-high 23 points for the Tar Heels while UNC also got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Armando Bacot. Meanwhile, Braden Galloway (10 points) was the only other Tiger to reach double figures. Leading scorer Hunter Tyson finished with a season-low three points on just two shots, his first time scoring in single digits since scoring seven points against Duke on Jan. 14.

“(UNC guard) Leaky Black is a great defender,” Brownell said. “He took him out of some things, and I thought Hunter passed up a couple (shots). There was one action we ran for him where I thought he was open and he didn’t shoot it, which was surprising. And then I thought we just did not do a good job of moving the ball.”

Hall had 12 points in the first half but also picked up three fouls in the first 20 minutes. With little help from anyone else offensively and a lack of girth on the interior, Clemson struggled to keep up when Hall wasn’t on the floor, trailing 42-33 at the half. Hall’s final foul of the half came on a charge in the final 2 minutes after Brownell put him back in the game.

“Just trying to stay in the game,” Brownell said. “We were teetering. I don’t do it as often, but I’ll play a good player with two fouls if I think we need to stay in the game.”

UNC also made six 3s in the opening half, and the Tar Heels dominated the glass early. Bacot had nine of his rebounds before the break as UNC finished plus-10 on the glass and pulled down eight offensive rebounds in the first half.

The Tar Heels scored nine of the first 11 points of the second half to take their largest lead at the time, prompting Brownell to burn a timeout. But that did little to halt UNC’s momentum. The Tar Heels sank nine of their 3-pointers after halftime en route to the most points any team has scored in regulation against Clemson this season.

The Tigers will try to get back in the win column Wednesday when they return to Littlejohn Coliseum to host Florida State.