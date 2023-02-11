ESPN gives early College Football Playoff predictions for 2023

ESPN recently gave early playoff predictions for the 2023 college football season.

Of the eight writers polled, none picked Clemson to make the playoff next season.

Georgia and Alabama were the most-picked teams to make the playoff, with each school being picked by seven writers. Six writers picked Southern Cal, and five picked Michigan.

Here’s a look at the early College Football Playoff predictions from the ESPN panel:

Blake Baumgartner: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, USC

Alex Scarborough: Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Alabama

David Hale: Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Oregon

Chris Low: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, USC

Tom VanHaaren: Georgia, USC, Alabama, Michigan

Heather Dinich: Georgia, Alabama, USC, Michigan

Adam Rittenberg: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Washington

Bill Connelly: Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State

