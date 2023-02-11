Etienne honors veteran with Super Bowl surprise

Travis Etienne honored a United States Army veteran with a Super Bowl surprise.
In partnership with USAA, the former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back honored a disabled veteran with a free trip to the Super Bowl.
The recepient of that trip is Adam Greathouse, a U.S. Army veteran who persevered through medical retirement to become an avid volunteer who continues to serve his brothers and sisters in arms.
In partnership with USAA, Etienne picked Adam to get the Super Bowl package for him and a guest.
According to an article written in WV News, “Adam, who has long been involved with Disabled Veterans of America (DAV), was submitted for consideration for the gift package. He suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving in Kosovo in 2001. Toxic chemical fumes, mixed with sand and dust, filled his lungs. The impact was many years of struggles that eventually led him to the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Center in Huntington and the DAV.”
Per WV News, Adam and his wife, Stacy, will fly from Charleston to Charlotte before flying to Glendale, Arizona for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. They got a pair of Super Bowl tickets and round-trip airfare.
They’ll also have the opportunity to meet Etienne and other NFL players.
“We’ll get to go the USAA Salute to Service Lounge for a meet and greet,” Adam said, via WV News. “Shoot, I didn’t even know they were going to do that till we got our information. I was just excited to go to the game which has been a dream of mine and Stacy’s for a long time.”
“I’ve had my share of setbacks and challenges in my career, but they have taught me the power of perseverance,” he said, via WV News. “Corporal Adam Greathouse’s story of perseverance and his dedication to serving his community is an inspiration to me, and I am grateful to honor his service to our country by sending him to the Super Bowl with the help of USAA and Disabled American Veterans.”
