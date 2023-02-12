Cagle dominates in the circle en route to shutout victory over Panthers

No. 10 Clemson came away with its fifth win of opening weekend thanks to a 4-0 shutout victory over the FIU Panthers in the final day of play at Felsberg Field at the FIU Softball Stadium in Miami, Fla.

Despite a scoreless first three innings across the board, the Tigers were able to break the game open in the fifth, scoring three runs off of four hits while keeping the Panthers off the board in the process thanks to a stellar outing for Clemson ace Valerie Cagle in the circle.

Cagle earned her first shutout victory of the 2023 season in dominant fashion with an impressive 11 strikeouts while only allowing five hits and no runs in 7.0 innings pitched. FIU’s Sydney Birling tallied the loss for the Panthers, her first of the season.

After three scoreless innings to start off Sunday’s matchup, Clemson knocked in its first run of the day in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a sac-fly RBI hit by right fielder Caroline Jacobsen to right, scoring pinch runner Julia Bomhardt for the Tigers first run and lead of the day.

The fourth inning was just what Clemson needed to get the bats rolling into the fifth. After an FIU pitching change early on in the inning, the Tigers scored three runs off of four hits. With runners on the corners, Maddie Moore doubled to left center to score first baseman Kyah Keller and outfielder McKenzie Clark. Cagle quickly followed suit with an RBI single to score Moore from second for the Tigers fourth and final run of the day for a final score of 4-0.

Clemson travels to nearby Greenville, S.C. to take on the Furman Paladins on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Pepsi Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

