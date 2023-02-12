Clemson baseball enters Bakich era with lofty expectations

Caden Grice doesn’t care about what’s happened in the past. For him and his teammates, the future of Clemson baseball is all that matters.

And when it comes to what they expect under their new coach, the Tigers aren’t wasting any time setting the bar high.

“Omaha is the Clemson standard. We all know that,” said Grice, the Tigers’ junior first baseman. “EB (Erik Bakich) has preached it to us, and we fully expect to be in Omaha and win it all.”

That goal is lofty, especially considering where the program has been the last couple of seasons.

After starting the Monte Lee era with four straight regional appearances, Clemson failed to do so in each of the last two seasons. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the Tigers have missed back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, a no-no for a program that was one of the sport’s most successful under Lee’s predecessor, Hall of Famer Jack Leggett, who led Clemson to six College World Series appearances.

That development cost Lee his job, and Bakich, one of Leggett’s former assistants at Clemson, was brought back as head coach after a decade at Michigan. Bakich has been to the CWS more recently than his new program, leading the Wolverines to a national runner-up finish in 2019.

Clemson, which will open the season Feb. 14 against Binghamton, hasn’t been to Omaha since 2010, something the Tigers can’t change until they get back to a regional. Clemson hasn’t played in one since 2019, and the Tigers haven’t had a winning conference record in a full season since 2018 (the 2020 season was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Clemson won just 13 ACC games and finished sixth in the Atlantic Division a season ago, its worst finish in Lee’s six full seasons at the helm. And that was with ACC Player of the Year Max Wagner and ace Mack Anglin, both of whom are now playing professional baseball.

But Grice said he’s noticed a new level of commitment and belief from the players who are back from last year’s 35-23 team. Left-hander Ryan Ammons, who’s moving from the bullpen to a starting role this season, echoed Grice’s sentiment, adding that the leadership displayed by the returning players has gone to another level.

“We’re a confident group,” Ammons said. “We expect to come in and win every game we play, and we’ll succeed a lot. Just the work we’ve put in, the sacrifice and the time we’ve spent together as a team, I think it separates us from a lot of groups. A lot of guys came from all across the country and decided to come back early to work out, to get ready for the spring. It just shows the level of commitment these guys have to the program. It’s definitely something that’s really exciting.”

Bakich has also supplemented the roster by bringing in the nation’s No. 14 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game, including a pair of Michigan transfers in reliever Willie Weiss and infielder Riley Bertram. Yet some believe the Tigers are in for another season of mediocrity as Clemson was picked to finish fifth in the division in the ACC’s preseason coaches poll.

But the Tigers have their reasons to believe they can shatter outside expectations and meet their own.

“Everybody is bought into the fact that we’re going to do it, and that’s very motivating when everybody around you has the same common coal,” Grice said. “When we feed off of each other, it’s not like we hope to be. It’s like we are. We are going to be there, and there’s no doubt about it.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

