Clemson hoops' odd predicament

There’s no question that Clemson’s men’s basketball team is in a rut.

Comparatively speaking, what else can you call it?

The Tigers haven’t lost three games in a row at any other point this season. In fact, Clemson hadn’t experienced a losing streak until it lost back-to-back games to Boston College and Miami as the calendar turned to February. But after suffering its latest loss in blowout fashion to North Carolina on Saturday, the Tigers are riding their longest losing streak of the season at a less-than-ideal time.

Yet Clemson still finds itself very much in contention for the ACC’s regular-season championship. That feat hasn’t been accomplished at Clemson since 1990, which is the only time the men’s basketball program has won an ACC title during the regular season.

There’s plenty of competition for it this time around, but the Tigers sit just a game behind Virginia and Pittsburgh and half a game back of Miami at the top of the standings. And Clemson has six games left to try to get back to the top starting Wednesday against Florida State at Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers have lost just once all season.

Despite being in the thick of a conference title race, though, Clemson is nowhere near a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Despite winning more than 71% of its league games and more 72% of its games overall to this point, the Tigers are squarely on the bubble with a NET ranking of 77 as of Sunday morning. That’s the lowest NET ranking for any team ever selected as an at-large for the tournament (Rutgers last year).

Make no mistake: If Clemson wins the ACC, the Tigers will be dancing. Power Six regular-season champs don’t get left out of the tournament, and if Clemson finishes atop the league standings, that means the Tigers won a lot more games down the stretch than they lost, which would give their NET rating a boost.

But how did a team that’s experienced far more success than failure to this point get itself in this predicament?

Go all the way back to Nov. 11 to find the origin. That’s the day Clemson lost in Columbia to rival South Carolina, a result that continues to haunt the Tigers. That was one of just nine wins so far for the Gamecocks, whose NET ranking sits at 253. And that’s after Carolina jumped 18 spots following its road win over Ole Miss this weekend.

Now one loss doesn’t cost a team an at-large berth. For teams in high-major conferences that annually receive multiple tournament bids, that’s rarely the case.

But Clemson has another Quad 4 loss to Loyola Chicago, which handed the Tigers an 18-point loss back in mid-December in what may have been Clemson’s ugliest performance of the season. There was also that head-scratching Quad 3 loss at Boston College a couple of weeks back. The Eagles have lost two of their three games since, including a 30-point beatdown delivered by NC State on Saturday, which isn’t making that loss look any better for Clemson.

Add those up, and Clemson has as many Quad 3 and Quad 4 losses as it does Quad 1 wins, which are viewed as the best kind in the eyes of the selection committee. And it’s been nearly a month – Duke on Jan. 14 – since the Tigers have picked up that quality of a win.

Clemson will get more chances. There’s a Quad 1 game looming at NC State to start the final week of the month. The Tigers will follow that up with their biggest remaining opportunity: a trip to No. 8 Virginia.

As for the remaining games at Littlejohn against the Seminoles (Quad 3), Syracuse (Quad 3) and Notre Dame (Quad 3), those will be about simply protecting home court against what the metrics say is inferior competition. And a trip to last-place Louisville (Quad 4) next weekend is a must-win for a team that can’t afford any more glaring smudges on its postseason resume.

In other words, there’s still time for the Tigers to push for a championship and play their way onto more solid NCAA Tournament footing. There’s also time for them to play their way out completely, making for a final three weeks of the regular season that won’t lack for drama.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

