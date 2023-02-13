Lawrence discusses wide range of topics with Dan Patrick

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show before the Super Bowl, former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence touched on a number of different topics.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick and 2022 Pro Bowler talked about how the game slowed down for him in his second NFL season, when he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

“Definitely,” Lawrence said when asked if the game slowed down differently for him in 2022 than his rookie season in 2021. “Also, too, is you get more comfortable in the system. Obviously that helps. So I think as the season went on, I think you saw that in our offense. Probably the midway point of our season, I think it really started to slow down for me and for our whole offense. And the chemistry. That’s one thing, it takes a while — especially when you have new players, guys that haven’t played together before, and it’s a new system – it takes a while to get that chemistry and to really know what each other’s thinking play in and play out, and I think we developed that as the season went on.

“But I definitely feel like the game slowed down a lot, and I also know what I’m looking for. My rookie year, I didn’t always have necessarily the best plan of attack for myself. Like OK, what am I looking for, what’s my clear thought process every play, and you’ve got to have that every play.”

Among other things Lawrence was asked, one question was whether he is more entertained by what Patrick Mahomes does or what Aaron Rodgers does.

“That’s a tough question,” Lawrence said. “They’re different, but probably say Mahomes. Just because that’s a guy I’ve played against now twice this season, seen it firsthand. I haven’t played against Aaron yet, but they’re definitely in that same category of just the ‘wow’ factor, the plays they can make. They’re definitely two unique players where you don’t see stuff that they do and think alright, I’m going to try that this week. Some things, you can maybe do, but you can’t play like them necessarily. Because everyine has a different style, and it’s hard to replicate what Patrick can do.”

Lawrence and Patrick also discussed Lawrence’s hair, a voice crack he had in his cadence, what he’s tried to take away from watching Tom Brady, and much more. Check it out below:

