Where does Clemson go at quarterback in the class of 2024?

For the 10 years, Dabo Swinney and Co. have landed a quarterback recruit in every recruiting cycle.

Clemson is aiming to continue this trend in the 2024 recruiting cycle, with three signal callers already receiving offers from the Tigers. However, the Tigers’ two of the targets at the position have already committed elsewhere, with Walker White choosing Auburn and DJ Lagway giving his pledge to Florida.

The Tigers only other quarterback offer in the 2024 class was made to Providence Day School’s (NC) Jadyn Davis, the No. 2 quarterback in the country according to 247Sports. Davis visited Clemson in October, but is considered a heavy Michigan lean.

So all of this begs the question: What is Clemson’s plan to bring in a quarterback in the class of 2024?

Jake Merklinger, a four-star at Calvary Day School (GA), visited Clemson when the Tigers hosted NC State in October and even participated in Dabo Swinney’s football camp last June. However, Merklinger is still waiting on an offer from the Tigers. Georgia, where his mother went to school, recently joined the mix with an offer.

Four-star Michael Hawkins could also potentially be a new offer, already having a relationship with new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who extended him an offer while at TCU. Nothing has pointed to Hawkins receiving an offer from the Tigers, although it could be a name to monitor.

Another interesting name is Air Noland, a four-star signal caller out of Langston Hughes (GA). Clemson’s staff has repeatedly tapped into the Peach State for highly-touted quarterback talent and Noland could extend that pipeline.