Where Clemson players landed in this post-Super Bowl mock draft

With Super Bowl LVII in the books, the top 31 picks for the first round of the 2023 NFL draft is set.

Pro Football Focus released a post-Super Bowl 2023 NFL mock draft on Monday, and the mock draft has a pair of Clemson prospects coming off the board with back-to-back picks in the first round.

Defensive end Myles Murphy is projected to be picked by the Green Bay Packers with the 15th overall selection.

“The Packers love athletes along the defensive line, and if one of Murphy’s caliber is staring them in the face, general manager Brian Gutekunst is going to pull the trigger,” PFF lead draft analyst Michael Renner wrote. “Murphy is very reminiscent of Rashan Gary as a prospect, with high-end flashes but average production (79.0 grade in 2022).”

One pick after Murphy, PFF’s post-Super Bowl mock draft predicts defensive tackle Bryan Bresee to land with the Washington Commanders as the 16th overall selection.

“With Daron Payne hitting free agency, the Commanders may very well choose to reload at the position to keep their defensive line a strength,” Renner wrote. “Bresee never quite lived up to the lofty expectations attached to being a No. 1 overall recruit (2020), but that was due in large part to a torn ACL in 2021 that he came back from and still earned an 82.0 pass-rushing grade this past fall.”

The 2023 NFL draft is set to take place from April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

