Clemson announces 2023 football gameday designations

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Athletic Department, in conjunction with the alumni association, student affairs, IPTAY and other campus groups, today announced special gameday designations for the 2023 football season.

September 9 vs. Charleston Southern

Football Reunion Day • Land Grant Day

The football program welcomes back its anniversary teams; Clemson’s mission as a land grant institution is highlighted.

September 16 vs. Florida Atlantic

Family Weekend

Clemson welcomes families of students back to campus.

September 23 vs. Florida State

Hall of Fame Day

The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be recognized. The class is yet to be announced, but nominations are now open.

October 7 vs. Wake Forest

Homecoming • Breast Cancer Awareness Game

Homecoming is a tradition dating to 1922 in Clemson, and with it comes Tigerama, the floats on Bowman, and several other activities. The pink game provides a platform to support breast cancer awareness and research.

November 4 vs. Notre Dame

IPTAY Day

Founded in 1934, IPTAY is one of the oldest and most successful athletic fundraising organizations in the country. This celebration is a way to honor and thank donors for their commitment to Clemson student-athletes.

November 11 vs. Georgia Tech

Military Appreciation Day

A day of gratitude and recognition for those who have served.

Recap: 2022 Military Appreciation Day recognitions.

November 18 vs. North Carolina

Senior Day

The football program recognizes its seniors with a solo run down the hill.

In order to receive the 2023 online football season ticket and parking application, all IPTAY donors must have pledged and completed 50 percent of their IPTAY 2023 donation by February 15, with a deadline of June 1 to complete the donation. Those who have completed their 50 percent pledge will be able to order and request football season tickets and parking in March.

Flex Packs and Single Game Tickets are expected to go on sale in early summer, based on availability.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

