Clemson 'not worried' about Hunter despite recent struggles

Chase Hunter hasn’t been the same since Clemson’s first matchup with Florida State.

In late January, the Tigers’ point guard had a career night in his return from a high ankle sprain that kept him out of three games. Hunter poured in 26 points, including the go-ahead three-point play in the final seconds, to help the Tigers escape Tallahassee with a one-point victory.

Clemson (18-7. 10-4 ACC) hopes that version of Hunter — or something close to it — shows up for the teams’ rematch Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Because the Tigers have gotten anything but recently.

Hunter is still Clemson’s third-leading scorer (14.1 points per game) despite being mired in a shooting slump that’s seen him make just 10 of 42 shots over the last three games. The numbers have been even uglier from beyond the arc for Hunter, who’s made just one of his last 18 3-point attempts. That’s dropped his 3-point percentage to less than 40% on the season.

“He’s obviously not shooting he ball as well here recently, but I’m not worried about it,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “He’s going to keep shooting. He’s a guy that who won game for us at Pitt and won the game for us at Florida State.”

After scoring just six points against Miami in the previous game, Hunter went 3 of 16 shooting in Clemson’s blowout loss at North Carolina over the weekend. He finished with 15 points, but eight of those came from the free-throw line. Hunter also has just one more assist (10) than turnovers (9) over the last three games.

Clemson has lost all of them for its first losing streak of the season, which Brownell said has him considering some tweaks to his lineup. But Brownell insinuated benching Hunter won’t be one of them, adding he’s still got confidence in his floor general.

Brownell has said he doesn’t have much of an issue with Hunter’s shot selection. The key for Hunter, Brownell said, is to resist the urge to try to do too much as the Tigers try to get back in the win column.

“He’s fine,” Brownell said. “I think he’s pressing a little when we get behind. He takes a few (shots) that are little quick, and I think there are times he takes a few that end up toward the end of the shot clock every once in a while. So your numbers get skewed a little bit that way.”

